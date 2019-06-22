9 Killed in Skydiving Plane Crash as Family of Those Onboard Likely Witnessed It Go Down

Image zoom Skydiving plane crash Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP

A small skydiving plane crashed in Oahu, Hawaii, on Friday, killing all nine passengers aboard the twin-engine aircraft, CBS News reports.

Six King Air employees and three skydiving customers were on board at the time of the crash, which caused the plane to burst into flames as it made contact with the ground near Dillingham Airfield.

The cause of the fatal plane crash remains unknown.

“#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors,” the Hawaii Department of Transportation tweeted on Saturday.

RELATED: Pilot and His Girlfriend Die in Long Island Plane Crash, Their Dog on Board Survives

#HDH update: With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves said family members of the skydivers onboard the plane were in the vicinity and very likely witnessed the crash as it happened.

“It is very difficult. In my 40 years as a firefighter here in Hawaii, this is the most tragic aircraft incident we’ve had,” Neves said during a news conference, according to the Star-Advertiser.

CBS News reported that witnesses told authorities that the plane was showing signs of mechanical problems during takeoff as it unsteadily made its way down the runway.

“I am closely following the tragic developments out of Dillingham Airfield this evening. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, witness Justin Kepa told KGMB that he “saw big smoke. We saw a big fire and firemen trying to put it out — crazy.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the fatal plane crash. The victim’s names have yet to be released pending family notification, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing.