Nigerian Girl, 5, Dubbed the 'Most Beautiful in the World': 'She's an Angel,' Photographer Says

A photogenic five-year-old from Nigeria has been dubbed the world’s “most beautiful girl” after portraits of her went viral on social media.

Official images of Jare Ijalana were shared on Instagram and Twitter by photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa last week. “Oh yes she’s human! She’s also an angel!” the Lagos camerawoman captioned one of the portraits of Jare.

With piercing eyes, beautiful complexion and gorgeous hair, the child is being revered as “doll-like,” “true work of art” and “absolutely stunning.” The three portraits of Jare have garnered nearly 50,000 likes and thousands of comments on Instagram.

“I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless!” Bamuyiwa captioned another shot of Jare. “I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes!”

Bamuyiwa added, “Posing them as adults was my trick to create it a timeless portrait! Jare, when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style.”

And Jare isn’t the only one in her family to be an up-and-coming model. Her sisters Jomi, 7, and Joba, 10, have also posed for Bamuyiwa’s camera and the siblings are also featured on their family’s social media pages.

“All I want is for everyone to see Jare’s powerful potential,” Bamuyiwa told Yahoo Lifestyle on Tuesday. “I want the photo to speak to her when she has reached her adulthood.”

The viral “most beautiful girl in the world” movement first started back in the early 2010s after France’s Thylane Blondeau, now 17, was called “the most beautiful girl in the world” at age 6, leading to her photos to be published in Paris Vogue‘s Vogue Enfants years later.