Cute as a Bunny! Virginia Nurses Dress NICU Babies in Sweet Costumes for Easter

Nurses at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Virginia decided to get into the Easter spirit this year in an adorably egg-cellent way.

This week, the health care professionals brought smiles to the NICU by dressing up their patients in hand-knitted bunny ear caps and bottoms with cottontails, all adorned with stuffed knit carrots, RRMC shared with PEOPLE.

"It is so exciting and heartwarming for us as NICU nurses to take advantage of these small opportunities to capture moments for our sweet moms and families around the holidays," NICU nurse Kaylee Arsenault tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Among the bundles of joy are two sets of twins, who arrived just in time to have a "hoppy" Easter.

"This year, it was especially heartwarming because we had the twins 'meet' each other again. Many times twins requiring NICU care have to be kept apart after birth because they have to be in separate incubators," Arsenault adds. "These little guys are doing well and stable so they could be brought together for the first time since they were still inside of mom. Lifelong best friends!"

Dressing the NICU patients up for the holidays has become a well-loved tradition at the Virginia hospital. Back in November, the nurses decided to get festive by dressing up their newborn babies in turkey costumes.