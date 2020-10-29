'Precious' NICU Babies Get Creative Halloween Costumes — and They're 'So Cute, It’s Spooky!'

The staff at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare wants to "make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families"

Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit of a Florida hospital are getting dressed up for Halloween thanks to staff members who created holiday-themed costumes just for them.

On Monday, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare published images of the babies in their custom Halloween costumes to Facebook. The pictures showed the little ones dressed up like pizza, popcorn, candy bars, avocados, skunks and many more items.

"Our NICU babies are so cute, it’s spooky!" the hospital wrote in their post to social media. "Halloween in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception!"

"Thank you to our incredible NICU team for making such an uncertain time so special for these little ones’ families," they added.

"Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is home to the only neonatal intensive care unit and high-risk labor and delivery unit in Florida's Big Bend region," a hospital spokesperson says in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"Having a baby in the NICU can sometimes make the holidays feel a little less merry, but our amazing team works to make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families — including bringing the festive fun to them!" they continue.

"Our crafty night nurses created the costumes and our day nurses helped bring their visions to life," they add.

The pictures naturally garnered a ton of attention on social media, with users gushing over the adorable costumes.

"These babies are beautiful all dressed up for Halloween," wrote Terri Stephens on Facebook. "Thank you for doing this for the families!"

"Precious babies, precious costumes and precious staff!" added Sandra Waller. "This is where miracles happen every day!"

Many users also praised Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for the love and attention they provide for their young patients.