Over 50 People Hospitalized After Tour Bus Traveling to Niagara Falls Crashes on New York Thruway

Dozens of people who were traveling on a tour bus bound for Niagara Falls have been injured after the vehicle overturned on the New York State Thruway, according to a statement from New York State Police.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a rollover crash involving the bus from JTR Transportation at approximately 12:41 p.m. local time on I-90, in the town of Brutus, Cayuga County.

Police said that a preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle "exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder."

There were 57 total passengers on the bus, including the driver, per police, who was later identified as Fermin P. Vasquez, 66, of Wingdale, NY.

All travelers on the bus were transported to various hospitals for injuries, which ranged from minor to serious. Approximately 26 people were transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment of various injuries, while around 26 other passengers were transported to Auburn Community Hospital. Several others were transported to Crouse Hospital, per police.

Images from the scene, which were shared online by police, showed the bus with its windshield missing as dents were seen across the vehicle. Debris was also seen nearby, including paper towels, a drink bottle, and a blanket.

JTR Transportation has a "satisfactory" carrier safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, NBC News reported.

Juan Gil-Urrego told WSYR-TV that his mother, Ximena Urrego, had worked to make the trip happen and it was one of many that she had organized.

According to Gil-Urrego, the bus left around 6 a.m. on one of the last trips his mother had planned for the summer. He also said that a few children were on the vehicle at the time of the accident, including one who was potentially just a month old.