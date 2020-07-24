News Reporter Discovers She Has Cancer After Viewer Noticed Symptom During Broadcast

"Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought," WFLA reporter Victoria Price shared on Twitter

A Florida broadcast journalist recently learned she has a tumor on her thyroid — and she discovered the cancer thanks to a faithful viewer.

Victoria Price, an investigative journalist at WFLA News in Tampa Bay, Florida, shared the story on Twitter Thursday, thanking a thoughtful viewer for bringing a lump on her throat to her attention.

"'8 on Your Side' isn't just a catchphrase at WFLA. It's our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful," Price wrote in a statement.

Price said that as she joined her colleagues in covering the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past several months, she wasn't thinking about her own health — so she was surprised when a viewer was doing just that.

"As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle," Price continued. "Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind."

"Until a viewer emailed me last month," Price said. "She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer."

Price heeded the viewer's observation and got the lump looked at, learning that her lump — which she explained in another tweet is a protrusion as a result of a tumor pressing on her thyroid — is also cancer.

The Boston University alum said that she will be undergoing surgery on Monday to have the tumor and some lymph nodes removed.

"Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure," she said, adding in another tweet that chemotherapy currently "isn’t in the cards."

The viewer's email was short and simple, but prompted Price to seek medical care.

"Hi, just saw your news report. What concerned me is the lump on your neck," the viewer's message said, according to a screen grab shared by Price. "Please have your thyroid checked. Reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Take care of yourself."

"Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought," she said. "I will forever be grateful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?"

Price concluded her statement by adding, "The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other."

WFLA News shared Price's statement on Twitter as well, adding, "Our WFLA family is sending all of our love to @WFLAVictoria and wishing her a speedy recovery."