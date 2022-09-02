News Anchor Shares Video of Her Swallowing a 'Fly on Air' Because 'We All Need a Laugh'

A news anchor in Canada proved that the show must go on — no matter what.

On a recent broadcast for Global News, Global National anchor Farah Nasser found herself in an unexpected situation.

In a clip shared to Twitter, which has since been viewed almost 100,000 times, the anchor got caught in an awkward moment, saying she "swallowed a fly."

While reporting on the devastating monsoons in Pakistan, Nasser paused for a second, scrunched her face, and gulped, before continuing with the segment.

"Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today," she wrote Monday, referencing a similar coincidence with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who swallowed a bee live on television last month.

Nasser was sure to note that the incident was "Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing."

In an interview with CNN about the moment, the television anchor said she could feel the bug "fluttering in the back of my throat," adding that the insect "wasn't going down — it was just stuck!"

During an appearance on ET Canada, Nasser gave the hosts a rundown of how everything happened.

Global News

She said she saw that fly flying around before the broadcast, but thought to herself, "Not today, fly." Her biggest concern, she said, was that the bug was going to fly into the camera lens.

"The next thing I knew, it was in my throat," she said, revealing that she tossed to the reporter earlier than planned as she couldn't make it through.

Nasser said she's glad the clip could make people laugh.

"News is so heavy so it's really nice to just give people a laugh — even if it's at my expense," she said.