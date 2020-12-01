The California couple didn't let a COVID diagnosis keep them from — safely! — celebrating their big day

Newlyweds Say ‘I Do’ Through Window of 2-Story House After Bride Tests Positive for COVID

After the coronavirus pandemic turned their original wedding plans upside down, Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez finally had everything in order — that is, until Lauren tested positive for COVID-19 days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

Despite the setback, the California couple made it work, and tied the knot in a very special ceremony that allowed Lauren to say “I do” while still managing to remain isolated from the rest of the party.

“I always dreamt of getting married,” the bride, 29, told CW affiliate KTLA. “I never expected this is how it would turn out.”

The couple had finally settled on Nov. 20 as their wedding date after having to rearrange their plans multiple times, including several changes of venue and a majorly slimmed-down guest list.

But fate had other plans, and just days before the big day, Lauren tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” Patrick, 27, told KTLA. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

This put the couple in a pickle: their marriage license was set to expire on their wedding day, and the county clerk’s office was closed, meaning they had no idea when they’d be able to get married if not that day, Jessica Jackson, who photographed the wedding, explained on Facebook.

“The only reasonable answer [is] to channel all those years of watching the best Disney princess movie… Tangled… and create a beautiful ceremony where you still get to marry the love of your life, while quarantining,” she wrote.

Onward they continued, with Lauren staying on the second floor of her parents’ home in Ontario during the ceremony, and Patrick on the ground below.

With the window open, they each held one end of a 30-foot ribbon that featured flowers made by Lauren’s aunt to symbolize “unity, love and physical touch” as they said “I do,” Good Morning America reported.

"Lauren and Patrick are the most resilient couple I have ever known," Jackson tells PEOPLE. "They really are living out the 'through sickness and in health' vow. It was the most 2020 wedding I have shot, but I am so happy that through all the hardship, they were still able to tie the knot."

Because they each live with their respective families, the newlyweds had to wait for Lauren to recover before they were able to see each other and seal the deal with a kiss, KABC reported.

Lauren remained in isolation for 10 days before the pair were finally reunited and free to start their journey together as a married couple, according to KTLA.

They reportedly plan to renew their vows later on, and celebrate their one-year anniversary with a big party.