Newlyweds Miss Their Own Wedding Reception After Being Stuck in Elevator for 2 Hours

Victoria and Panav Jha got trapped in a hotel elevator ahead of their reception party at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday

Published on February 23, 2023 09:21 AM
WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor.
Photo: Charlotte Fire Dept Twitter

Newlyweds Victoria and Panav Jha certainly had a wedding day to remember!

The bride and groom got married in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday and suffered the ultimate wedding-day nightmare of getting trapped in a hotel elevator on the way to their reception party on the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

"We got up maybe five feet, then boom we got stuck," Panav told CNN about the unfortunate mishap. "I could see a concrete wall in front of me and I could see a concrete wall behind me," he added about the slightly-ajar elevator doors. "I was like, 'That's not normal.'"

Along with Victoria and Panav, the elevator was also being ridden by Victoria's sister and three other wedding guests — who posted photos of the group seated on the floor of the elevator while waiting for help.

"Elevator had a glitch and here we are. It had to happen with the groom and I both stuck in the elevator. So, at least it wasn't just one of us," Victoria told Queen City news.

WEDDING NIGHT RESCUE: 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor.
Charlotte Fire Dept Twitter

Thankfully, all six were later pulled to safety by the Charlotte Fire Department, who hoisted them through the top of the elevator, added CNN. Sadly, however, the 2-hour rescue meant the whole group missed out on enjoying the wedding party.

"They harnessed me up, got me in full gear, and pulled me up four floors with a fireman," Victoria added of the rescue mission.

The Charlotte firefighters posed with the unfortunate wedding party after the rescue and posted the image on their Twitter page.

"6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor. All 6 who Charlotte firefighters pulled to safety, were part of the Jha wedding party," the post read. "Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life."

Another Tweet from the fire department with some video footage attached of the rescue stated that "no one required medical attention." The grateful couple posed for more photos with the rescue team after they were freed to safety.

"This is a beautiful photo, awesome story too," one commenter wrote, while another Charlotte Fire Department follower wrote: "Mr. and Mrs. Jha now have a wonderful story to tell their children and grandchildren. Congratulations to the Happy Couple."

Though they do have a memorable tale to tell, the couple said they were devastated that the night ended the way it did.

"We were not able to celebrate or do the last kisses or goodbyes. And that's what put the damper on everything. That's how the wedding night had to end," said Victoria, while Panav described how it felt during the dramatic rescue:

"I would say James Bond. Maybe Mission Impossible," he laughed.

The Charlotte Fire Department did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for information.

