Newlyweds Killed in Crash on Way to Honeymoon 'Had Reached That High of Happiness Being Married'

A Utah couple that was killed in a car crash over the weekend while traveling to their honeymoon in Canada were the “happiest they have ever been” following their August 11 wedding, a close family member tells PEOPLE.

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, were driving to Whistler, Canada, to celebrate their marriage when the new bride fell asleep behind the wheel, Washington State Patrol officers confirmed to FOX 13.

Officers told The Spokesman that Moffat, of Provo, Utah, and Graham were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. The couple was six miles east of Prosser, Washington, around 7:30 p.m. local time when Moffat’s Ford F150 pickup drifted to the left. Moffat then overcorrected and the pickup rolled.

Washington State Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The newlyweds were heading to an annual mountain biking expo, which is also where they happened to meet one year ago.

“They had this trip planned and they were going to whether they were married or not,” says Moffat’s cousin, Aubree Bosen. “But they thought they should do it. Why wait?”

Surrounded by only their siblings and parents, the couple tied the knot along a creek just beneath the peaks of Utah’s Wasatch mountains, says Bosen.

Brandon Wilding

“She had never been so happy,” she adds. “They had reached that high of happiness being married. We’re so grateful they could experience that. They were able to be that happy at the end. Amy was always happy, but that was a new high.”

It was a deep love that came after Mofatt went through a difficult period.

Years ago, Mofatt lived with Bosen and her family in North Ogden, Utah, when “she was going through a dark time.”

“She had been briefly married before to a guy who was not who he said he was,” Bosen says. “She was such a loyal person and would do anything, but he he destroyed that in her for a little while.”

But Mofatt worked through the tough time and found true happiness.

Amy Moffat and Stepeh Graham Aubree Lynn Jones Bosen

“She showed me that when you feel like the hope is gone, there are still things to find that make you happy and to be grateful for,” said Bosen. “What’s so amazing, and what we have been finding so much peace in, is that she found love.”

Both Moffat and Graham were “very religious” and believed in an afterlife. Two days after their wedding, Moffat wrote in a public Facebook post that “this weekend I felt like the luckiest girl in the world.”

“For a few reasons, Stephen and I decided to be married in an intimate civil ceremony with our immediate families, just beneath the peaks of Utah’s Wasatch mountains. Beside a babbling summer creek, Stephen and I, in joyful disbelief, united our lives together and became husband and wife,” she wrote.

“I can’t tell you how much I love this man. I’ve never felt more loved, or have been treated more like a queen, than by anyone else in my life. Stephen is more than I could’ve ever asked for in a partner, in a lover, in a best friend. For now our marriage is until death do us part. But soon enough we can go to a temple of God and have our marriage sealed for eternity.”

Bosen says that she and her family want people to know how responsible Moffat was, including when she was driving.

“Police say she fell asleep at the wheel,” she says. “They had stopped for dinner and had been on the road for 20 minutes. People need to realize that being tired is just as dangerous as anything else. It was light outside and they had all the factors working with them.”

Bosen was texting with Graham as they drove to Canada and says, “I’m still at that point where I’m looking at my phone waiting for them to text me back.”

“We miss them very much,” she says. “But we find peace knowing they will be together forever.”