The husband was a pilot for United Airlines, according to the local sheriff's department

Newlyweds, 30 and 33, Die in Plane Crash on Scenic Colo. Honeymoon They Were ‘Documenting Online’

A small plane carrying a pair of newlyweds crashed in Colorado on Monday, killing the bride and groom just four days after their wedding, according to authorities.

Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and wife Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, died after their Beechcraft Bonanza went down shortly after taking off from Telluride Airport, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said.

The plane crashed on the side of a mountain in Ingram Basin just 10-15 minutes after departure, according to the sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“They had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for friends & families to follow,” the sheriff’s office said.

The couple was headed back to Florida, where they live, with a possible stop in Oklahoma in order to refuel.

Sivyllis worked as a flight instructor and pilot for United Airlines, and Vogelaar worked in the airline industry as well, the sheriff’s office said.

Sivyllis was also the chairman for the Air Line Pilots Association’s National Education Committee, and according to the ALPA, was a 2012 graduate of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.

“Most of his routes at United take him between the U.S. and Europe,” his ALPA biography said.

In a blog post chronicling a day in the life of a pilot, Sivyllis detailed what it was like to fly from Newark, New Jersey to Paris, France, and said that flying over the Atlantic Ocean at night reminded him that being a pilot was his lifelong dream.

“It’s a peaceful calm — a sight I relished traveling as a kid overseas to see family, an annual journey that made me fall in love with flying,” he wrote. “I take a moment to think about how I dreamt of this for years. Yet now, it’s a reality as I sit back and monitor the flight instruments and chat casually with the other pilot about our schedule for next month."