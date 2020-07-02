Rachel Taylor, a nurse from Minnesota, was driving home from her wedding with her husband, Calvin, when they came across the car pile-up scene

Newlywed Nurse Helps Car Crash Victim While Still Wearing Her Wedding Dress: 'She Kept Me Calm'

Just hours after saying "I do" to her husband, Calvin Taylor, on Father's Day, Rachel Taylor, a nurse from Minnesota, was helping out a patient in need.

Rachel and Calvin, who got married in a small outdoor ceremony, were driving home from their wedding when they came across an accident on the road. Upon discovering the accident scene, the newlyweds stopped with Rachel ready and willing to put her medical skills to work.

At the time of the initial accident, Tammy Peterson had arrived at the scene to help her son who was involved in the incident, explaining to local news outlet WCCO that she rushed to the scene to "check out the damage on his fender." But the anxious mother also found herself injured, after a "black Chevy Tahoe slide through the intersection and ran into the back of the van," causing a car pile-up.

"Just like that other accident happened and I was there," Peterson recalled to WCCO, adding that she remembered waking up and seeing Rachel who told her she was a nurse.

Rachel said that she "kind of flashed back to when I was in nursing school and I would help the moms in labor" when she attempted to keep Peterson calm at the scene of the accident.

"I got pretty good at talking them through and calming them dowm," Rachel said. "So, I was saying a lot of the same things."

Peterson then confirmed that Rachel was a big help when it came to comforting her during the trauma.

"She kept me calm. ... I think she helped save my life even more, you know, just physically and mentally being there at that time," Peterson said, adding that Calvin and Rachel, who are now on their honeymoon in Montana, are "meant for each other."

"Thank you so much for stopping and helping and bless her soul and I hope they’re enjoying their honeymoon," Peterson added.

Rachel told WCCO that she was happy to hear Peterson was recovering from the accident. "I'm happy that somehow the word got back to me that she was doing OK. I was really worried about her."