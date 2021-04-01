Woman Suffers Multiple Fractures After Roof Collapses in Cancun 5 Days After Engagement

Mexican news outlet Riviera Maya News said one person was killed and at least six others injured as a result of the accident

A woman who recently became engaged is now facing a long recovery process after she was injured while vacationing in Cancun, family members said.

Five days after their engagement, Hailey Cooper and her fiancé, William Hewett, were involved in an accident when the roof of the restaurant they were visiting on March 25 suddenly collapsed on top of them, a relative of Cooper wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Her fiancé was uninjured but Hailey was left with multiple injuries," they said in the post.

Among her injuries, Cooper suffered at least six fractures in her back, a tailbone fracture, pelvic fracture, facial injuries and a concussion, according to a GoFundMe set up to provide assistance for the couple.

Cooper also had "multiple lacerations" to her arms, back and head, including an epidural hematoma, which occurs when blood collects between the skull and the membrane covering the brain, according to UCLA Health.

After being taken to a hospital in Cancun, the couple were recently transported to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Florida, the donation page stated.

"They were transported via Air Ambulance on a medical LearJet," a description on GoFundMe said. "[Cooper] is currently admitted to Trauma ICU."

As of Thursday afternoon, the pages has raised just over $17,000 from 259 donors.

According to the couple's social media pages, Hewett works as a lifeguard at Walt Disney World's Yacht and Beach Club, while Cooper works as a pharmaceutical representative and cast member with Disney.

As cited by the New York Post, Mexican news outlet Riviera Maya News said the accident occurred at an Isla Mujeres beach club in Cancun and left one person dead and at least six others injured.