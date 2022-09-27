Newly-Elected Georgia Mayor, 54, Dies in Motocross Accident: 'A True Friend and Much More'

Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Georgia, died Saturday in an "unavoidable accident" while riding in the Lazy River Motocross event

By
Published on September 27, 2022 12:46 AM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

The mayor of a Georgia town has died in a motocross accident just months after being elected.

Perry Bell, who won the mayoral race for White, Georgia, in a special election this June, died while participating in the Lazy River Motocross event near Dalton, according to multiple outlets. He was 54.

His cause of death is blunt force trauma to the chest, Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee told The Daily Tribune News. Sosebee added that the "unavoidable accident" happened after Bell crashed.

"From what I understand, he was on a jump and then he crashed on top of a jump. There was another rider right behind him and he was unable to do anything … he wasn't able to see him to avoid it," he continued.

Interim mayor Gary Crisp told WSB Radio, "They brought a helicopter in... Flew him to a trauma center but he didn't make it. He passed away.

He added, "He was just a caring person for the community and just wanted to help the people who lived here."

The other rider suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital after a few hours, NBC News reports.

No criminal charges have been filed, however, authorities are still investigating the crash, per the outlet.

The Murray County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On social media, Bell was praised as a "true friend and much more" by a friend who added photos of them over the years.

RELATED VIDEO: Student Dies, 6 Others Injured in Bus Crash During Field Trip: 'This Is a Very Sad Day,' School Says

Adding that "emotions are raw," Bell's friend said the late mayor was a "legend."

He shared that Bell loved to skydive as well as drive race cars and motorcycles. He described Bell as an entrepreneur who also loved to play the piano and guitar before he saluted his latest "accomplishment" of becoming mayor of White.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I know if given the chance he would've made the town he fell in love with a better place to live for all the residents," he added.

"Everybody is hit hard from it," resident Anthony Morris, who also worked in City Hall, told WSB. "He's always got a smile on his face."

Officials said it's possible another special election will be held to determine Bell's replacement, per WSB.

Related Articles
https://www.gailwynnsmortuary.com/obituary/tyre-samson
Teen Who Fell to His Death from Florida Amusement Park Ride Died of Blunt Force Trauma: Autopsy
House that was destroyed by a fatal fire is viewed in Nescopeck, Pa.
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
One of Anne Heche's Last Directors Pays Tribute: She 'Held Nothing Back — in Life or in Performance'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have a Date in L.A., Plus Penélope Cruz, the Fosters and More
bob saget
Bob Saget Had Catastrophic Injuries to His Head, Was COVID Positive When He Died: Autopsy
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Miami, Plus Katie Holmes, Shania Twain, Rebel Wilson and More
Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Elton John Performs in Chicago, Plus Jamie Foxx & Dave Franco, Erykah Badu, Jason Mraz and More
Bethenney Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shops in Saint-Tropez, Plus Billie Eilish, Chris Pratt, John Mulaney & Olivia Munn and More
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Goes Out in London, Plus Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Gigi Hadid and More
Alex Murdaugh
'Good Samaritan' Drove a Bleeding Alex Murdaugh to the Hospital After Shooting, His Lawyer Says