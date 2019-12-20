Hospital Adorably Dresses Up Newborns as Baby Yoda: ‘Out of This Galaxy Cute!’

Image zoom UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

A Pennsylvania hospital dressed up newborns as Disney’s latest — and arguably most adorable — Star Wars character.

Ever since The Mandalorian debuted in November on the company’s new streaming service, Disney+, the talk of the holiday season has focused on one of its breakout stars, Baby Yoda, who has inspired viral memes, adorable figurines, and even a surprising tattoo.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh decided to get in on the craze, and recently dressed up their newborns in Baby Yoda Christmas hats that are simply heart-melting.

“It’s a holiday tradition here at Magee, dressing up our babies in the nursery in festive attire,” wrote the hospital in a post on Facebook. “This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!”

Photos of the newborns show the tiny babies wearing knitted Santa hats with Yoda ears sticking out from the sides. They also wore onesies that read, “Merry I Must Be.”

RELATED: J.J. Abrams Says Baby Yoda Will Not Appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Image zoom Baby Yoda newborns UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

RELATED: Man Gets Tattoo of Baby Yoda Holding a White Claw Seltzer

“We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital but to watch new parents see their little newborns dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless,” Amy Charley, senior manager of public relations at the hospital, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“We have been dressing babies up for years to celebrate holidays and special events,” she adds. “We love the tradition of coming up with new ideas and themes to make an already special event even more special for our patients and staff.”

RELATED: Laura Dern Hints at Another Baby Yoda Sighting with Timothée Chalamet: ‘He’s Everywhere!’

The adorable pictures have generated a positive response on social media, and the hospital’s Facebook post was flooded with dozens of users who praised the cute idea.

“Our son Jackson McGowan did so well and had so much fun on his 3rd day of life,” wrote user Sean Patrick, whose child was lucky enough to wear one of the Yoda hats. “You were able to help make him our own ‘Baby Yoda’! Thank you so much UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital for letting us take part! We loved our experience with your staff, nurses, and doctors!”

“Congrats to all the new parents!” added user Judy Pavlic Lewandowski. “They are all precious!”