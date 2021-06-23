Kyanni Williams was born earlier this month at Denver Health Medical Center in Colorado

Denver Newborn Requires 13 Stitches on Her Face After Being Cut During Emergency C-Section: 'It's Upsetting'

What should have been a joyous moment for Reazjhana Williams became one of distress after her newborn suffered a cut across her face during an emergency cesarean section.

Within minutes of her birth, the infant required 13 stitches to close the wound running across her left cheek.

"It's upsetting; she's not comfortable," her father, Damarqus Williams, told WGNTV.

Kyanni Williams was born earlier this month at Denver Health Medical Center in Colorado. Her parents told the news station that the plan was to deliver their daughter naturally, until complications arose.

"They gave me a pill to speed up my labor, and a few minutes after that, I was being rushed into an emergency C-section," Reazjhana said.

Reazjhana was hurried into surgery after the baby "made a sudden movement and they couldn't hear her heartbeat," Damarqus added.

When she was born, Kyanni had a large cut on her face that she had sustained during delivery.

"They said her face was close to the placenta wall," Damarqus explained.

Reazjhana added: "I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact that her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there's just a lot of things I'm not understanding with the C-section. I've never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby's face looking like this after a C-section."

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a lawyer, saying that they are considering pursuing legal action.

In a statement to WGNTV, Denver Health said: "Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority."

A spokesperson for the hospital did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.