After months together in their mother’s womb, twins Weston and Caleb Lyman were not ready to leave each other’s side.

Their father, Dane Lyman, captured a sweet moment of his newborn sons reuniting after being separated minutes following their Feb. 28 birth in Orlando, Florida.

The footage, which has garnered over five million views on Facebook, shows the babies crying when they briefly lose skin-to-skin contact but are immediately quiet when their nurses re-position them close together.

“My wife Lisa wasn’t able to see that and didn’t even know it was happening. When I showed her, she was emotional and grateful I captured that moment. We both still tear up when we watch it,” Dane said of the heartwarming exchange between Weston and Caleb, who are now 11 weeks old.

Weston and Caleb Lyman

Proud dad Dane continues to update his family and friends about his twin boys who were born four weeks premature.

“Feeling quite grateful this Easter Sunday. 5 weeks ago our twin boys Weston and Caleb joined the club. Shortly after delivery, I captured this sweet video of them comforting each other,” Dane shared in April.

“Their sisters cannot get enough of them! Lisa and I are smitten as well. I love my family,” he added about his daughters Corinne and Amelia.

Dane recently shared that Weston and Caleb continue to comfort each other at home.

“One of our greatest hopes, when we found out we were having twins, was that, as they grew, they would be good friends and support one another. Seeing them comfort each other just moments after birth was almost like the first step in that special relationship,” he told News Center Maine in April.