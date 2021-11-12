The baby boy was only 8 days old when he was attacked by a female pit bull in his family's North Carolina home

Newborn Baby Killed by Stray Dog Family Took In and Fed: 'They Just Saw an Animal in Need'

An infant has died after being mauled by a dog in North Carolina.

The baby boy was only 8 days old when he was attacked by a female pit bull in his family's Kenly home around 5 a.m. Wednesday, ABC 11 reports.

"First and foremost, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time," police chief Josh Gibson said, according to the news station. Police are investigating the attack as an accident.

The dog has been taken in by Johnston County Animal Control and will be euthanized, according to ABC 11.

Kenly police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The News & Observer reported Thursday that the dog was a stray that the family had recently brought home to temporarily take care of.

"The dog was a stray that showed up to their house and they allowed the dog to be in there for a few days," Gibson told the news outlet.

"It was not a typical (family) dog. They just saw an animal in need and brought it into their house."

He added that the family is requesting privacy.