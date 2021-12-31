Oriini Kaipara filled in as the anchor of Newshub Live’s 6 p.m. broadcast in New Zealand on Monday

New Zealand Broadcaster Becomes First Person with Māori Face Markings to Anchor Primetime News

A New Zealand journalist made history and her own dream come true when she became the first person with Māori face markings to anchor the national news in primetime.

Oriini Kaipara — who has a moko kauae or a traditional chin marking worn by Māori women — filled in for the permanent anchors on Newshub Live's 6 p.m. news bulletin on New Zealand's Three channel on Monday according to Yahoo! News.

"I am proud of how far I've come in being able to anchor 6 p.m. right now," Kaipara told Stuff. "It's definitely a step forward and a step up. If there was a goal for me, it would be anchoring primetime news, and that's happened."

She added, "That is always at the back of my mind, that every step I make is like breaking through a glass ceiling. It's breaking new ground for us as Māori, but also for people of color. Whether you've got a moko kauae or not."

Kaipara previously received notoriety after she was named the first person with a moko kauee to anchor the TVNZ 1's midday news broadcast in 2019.

Oriini Kaipara Credit: Michael Bradley/Getty

In 2017, Kaipara discovered she was almost 100 percent Māori through DNA test, according to The Guardian. Ever since then, she said, she has made representation and inclusion on television a part of her mission.

"I've been realizing for a while that it's much bigger than just reading the news, or doing stories that matter to all of us," she told Stuff. "It's also a big win for this generation and the next 10 generations — don't let identity or your culture hold you back from anything.