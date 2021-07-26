"It's honestly a miracle that both of them survived," Officer Rocco Fusco said after the police and bystanders lifted the crashed car off a baby, who is now recovering with her mother

Cops, Good Samaritans Team Up to Rescue Baby from Underneath Car After It Crashes Into Barber Shop

An 8-month-old girl and her mother are on the road to recovery after a heroic group of bystanders and police officers rescued them from beneath a vehicle that had crashed through the window of a New York barber shop.

The Yonkers Police Department responded to a vehicular accident on Friday at approximately 8:30 a.m., when a driver making a left turn "struck a curb, a parked vehicle, two pedestrians, and then continued to accelerate into the storefront of a barber shop," according to a press release.

Officers Rocco Fusco and Paul Samoyedny were getting breakfast at a bagel shop nearby when they heard the crash, the release said. When they went to investigate, they found the 36-year-old mother in the wreckage and her child trapped under the car.

With the help of some bystanders, the officers were able to lift the car off of the infant and administer medical attention to both her and her mother, before transporting them to a local trauma center.

A video posted to YouTube by the Yonkers Police Department shows graphic surveillance and body cam footage of the incident unfolding, including the heroic moment the group lifts the car off of the crying infant.

The mother sustained a serious femur fracture, while the child has a skull fracture and third-degree burns on her back and foot, the release said. Both are expected to survive.

"It's honestly a miracle that both of them survived -- very strong mom and an even stronger little infant," Fusco told WABC.

The barber shop owner also sustained a minor laceration, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Yonkers resident David Poncurak. He and a female passenger were detained at the scene, and neither reported any injuries, according to the release.

After an investigation found that he was driving with a suspended license and alcohol in the car, Poncurak was tested to determine the alcohol/drug content in his blood. He was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, second degree vehicular assault and second degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Officer Samoyedny told WABC that Poncurak "did get out and immediately went over to see if the woman was okay."

"It is always a tragedy when someone is injured by the reckless and criminal acts of another person, and that is only amplified when those injured include an infant," Police Commissioner John J. Mueller said in a statement. "The actions taken are nothing short of heroic. The individual arrested in this incident will now have to face the consequences of his alleged behavior."