New Yorker Suspends Writer Jeffrey Toobin After Report That He Exposed Himself in Zoom Meeting

Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from The New Yorker following a report that he allegedly exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

The online Zoom call in which Toobin, 60, reportedly exposed himself happened last week and included members of The New Yorker as well as WNYC radio, Vice reported Monday.

In a statement to Vice, Toobin said that the incident was accidental and he didn't know his camera was on.

"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," he said. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

Toobin's rep had no comment when reached by PEOPLE Monday.

The magazine is now investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the New Yorker tells PEOPLE.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter," the spokesperson said.

According to Vice's report, The New Yorker's editor David Remnick sent an email to staff about the incident.

"Dear All, As you may have read in various news reports today, one of our writers, Jeff Toobin, was suspended after an incident on a Zoom call last week," Remnick's email reportedly said. "Please be assured that we take such matters seriously and that we are looking into it. Best, David."

Toobin has also stepped away from his role as legal analyst on CNN, which he appeared on as recently as Saturday, Vice reported. His absence from the network appears to be temporary at the moment.

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," a CNN spokesperson tells PEOPLE.