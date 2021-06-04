"I'm shaking because you couldn't do anything. You had to just sit here and watch somebody die," a witness to the crash told WCBS

N.Y. Woman Dies After Car Plunges Into Creek: ‘You Couldn’t Do Anything,' Says Witness

A New York woman died after her Jeep plowed through a fence and crashed into a canal just after 8:30 Friday morning.

According to WCBS, the unidentified woman left a gas station parking lot shortly before the accident, which occurred in Pelham Manor, an affluent area within Westchester County.

According to witnesses, a police officer who arrived on the scene reportedly removed his uniform before jumping into Eastchester Creek in an attempt to rescue the driver.

The canal's dark and murky waters hampered the rescue, and the woman was pulled from her submerged car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to WCBS.

"He was doing the best he can, but it was pretty much hopeless," witness John Valente told the outlet. "Because if you know these waters, there's nothing but glut, mud, and just nasty stuff in there. You can't see."

The officer who jumped into the water was later identified as Pelham Manor Police Officer John Luiso, according to WABC.

Authorities are reportedly investigating what led to the accident.

"I'm shaking because you couldn't do anything," witness Damien Castori told WCBS. "You had to just sit here and watch somebody die."

The FDNY and Mount Vernon Fire Department assisted Pelham Manor police in the efforts, News 12 reported.