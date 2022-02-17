"We have not added any words to the solutions list, which was already predetermined by the game's original creator," says communications director Jordan Cohen

New York Times Says They Haven't Made Wordle 'Harder' to Solve — Despite What Some Fans Think

If you're one of the many Wordle fans who have run into some difficulty solving the daily puzzle recently, rest assured that the game hasn't actually gotten harder.

With some of the latest words — "ultra" and "ulcer," for example — being particularly challenging to guess, a number of players have speculated that some big changes were made when Wordle was acquired by The New York Times Games.

"It's not just me, right? like wordle is actively harder now?" asked one fan on Twitter, as another quipped, "either wordle is getting harder or i'm just getting progressively worse at it everyday."

Comedian Trevor Noah even got in on the action, writing, "it really feels like Wordle isn't fun since the New York Times took over."

Other fans pointed out that even before the Times came along, the game hasn't always been easy.

"People are saying Wordle is getting harder like they didn't throw an absolute tantrum over the word knoll," mused one Twitter user.

However, according to the Times, nothing about the game has actually gotten more challenging.

"Since acquiring Wordle, The Times has not made the puzzle harder. We have not added any words to the solutions list, which was already predetermined by the game's original creator," communications director Jordan Cohen tells PEOPLE.

In fact, they've actually removed a few obscure words "in an effort to make the puzzle more accessible."

"As an example, we removed "AGORA" this week," Cohen wrote — a nod to a change that had some Wordle fans chatting this week, when the daily puzzle yielded two different solutions based on if players were accessing the new or old version of the game. (Now, even if your browser tries to access the old website, it will automatically redirect to the Times' website.)

"We will continue to review the solutions, and remove obscure or potentially insensitive words," Cohen adds.

The first iteration of the online guessing game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2013 for his partner Palak Shah, a fan of the Times' crossword puzzle and Spelling Bee.

"I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy," Wardle, whose game title is a play on his last name, told the Times in January.

As for how many words are in the mix, during the same interview, the software engineer said that out of all of the different options in the English language — about 12,000 in all — the pair selected only 2,500.