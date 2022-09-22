New York Reporter Surprised When Boyfriend Pops the Question on Live Television: 'You Did a Good Job'

A New York City reporter received the surprise of a lifetime at work.

Michelle Ross, a reporter for local CW affiliate WPIX, was on-air Wednesday when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her, as captured in a sweet video shared by the station. Of course, Ross had no idea — and the person she was interviewing gave no hint as to what was about to happen either.

But when Ross went to send the broadcast back to the studio, one of her anchors asked, "Who's that behind you?" She then turned around to find her boyfriend, Robert Tilearcio Jr., kneeling in front of a banner that read: "Will you marry me?"

"I've waited 10 years for this," he said in the video. "You're the love of my life, and I definitely want to ask, 'Will you marry me?'"

"I love you, of course," she tearfully answered.

The news station also shared the touching video on their Instagram page.

"Congrats to PIX11's @michellearezouross ! 💍 She was doing a live interview when her FDNY boyfriend and family members surprised her in Battery Park," they captioned the clip. "Spoiler alert: She said yes. ❤️"

And the comments section was filled with warm messages from her colleagues.

"So happy for you and your fiancé, Michelle! What a proposal!" wrote one, while another added, "Congrats, Michelle! I am so happy for you! I keep crying every time I watch this!"

After saying yes, Ross showed off her ring and introduced her new fiancé.

"This Bobby my boyfriend, now fiancé. He's a firefighter in Brooklyn," she said. "I can't believe all my family and friends are here. I'm totally caught off guard."

Her mother then shouted in excitement, "We pulled it off!"

"You did a good job," she said to her husband-to-be. "Thank you, guys."