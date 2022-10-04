Pumped Up: Enormous Pumpkin Grown in New York Smashes State and U.S. Records at 2,554 Lbs.

A New Hampshire man previously set the U.S. record in 2018, according to WNBC

By
Published on October 4, 2022 06:55 PM

A New York man has grown the heaviest pumpkin in United States history.

The enormous pumpkin weighed in Saturday at 2,554 lbs. at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, according to The Buffalo News.

The pumpkin, grown by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, broke both the state and national records for heaviest pumpkin, per the report.

The state record was previously set at 2,517 lbs., according to Syracuse.com. The national record of 2,528 was set by a New Hampshire man in 2018, according to NBC affiliate WNBC.

Video of the weigh-in, shared on Facebook by The Great Pumpkin Farm, shows the enormous pumpkin hanging in the air as it is assessed.

In the background, an announcer can be heard noting the New York state record for a pumpkin is 2,517 lbs.

The announcer also noted that the first 1,000-lb. pumpkin was grown and weighed at the festival in 1996.

world's largest pumpkin

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Great Pumpkin Farm congratulated the "Andrusz Giants" for their accomplishment in a post on its Facebook page.

The pumpkin's owner earned $5,500 in winnings at the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off thanks to the record-setting gourd, according to ABC affiliate WABC.

Andrusz's pumpkin came just shy of breaking a world record set by an Italian farmer in 2021 at 2,702 pounds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The New York pumpkin will remain on display at The Great Pumpkin Farm through Oct. 16, according to the News and Syracuse.com.

Related Articles
Duane Hansen Paddles Down Missouri River in Pumpkin
Man Celebrates 60th Birthday by Floating Down River in 846-Lb. Pumpkin to Attempt World Record
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Sonic fried cookie dough
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Brendan Mcloughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
scientist analyzing sample in the laboratory
New York State Declares Disaster Emergency Over Polio Found in Wastewater, Urges Vaccination