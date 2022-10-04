Pumped Up: Enormous Pumpkin Grown in New York Smashes State and U.S. Records at 2,554 Lbs.

A New York man has grown the heaviest pumpkin in United States history.

The enormous pumpkin weighed in Saturday at 2,554 lbs. at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, according to The Buffalo News.

The pumpkin, grown by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, broke both the state and national records for heaviest pumpkin, per the report.

The state record was previously set at 2,517 lbs., according to Syracuse.com. The national record of 2,528 was set by a New Hampshire man in 2018, according to NBC affiliate WNBC.

Video of the weigh-in, shared on Facebook by The Great Pumpkin Farm, shows the enormous pumpkin hanging in the air as it is assessed.

In the background, an announcer can be heard noting the New York state record for a pumpkin is 2,517 lbs.

The announcer also noted that the first 1,000-lb. pumpkin was grown and weighed at the festival in 1996.

The Great Pumpkin Farm congratulated the "Andrusz Giants" for their accomplishment in a post on its Facebook page.

The pumpkin's owner earned $5,500 in winnings at the World Pumpkin Weigh-Off thanks to the record-setting gourd, according to ABC affiliate WABC.

Andrusz's pumpkin came just shy of breaking a world record set by an Italian farmer in 2021 at 2,702 pounds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The New York pumpkin will remain on display at The Great Pumpkin Farm through Oct. 16, according to the News and Syracuse.com.