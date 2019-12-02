New York Police Officers Shovel More Than a Foot of Snow for 99-Year-Old Woman Who Lives Alone

A trio of New York police officers is already getting into the giving spirit this holiday season.

The three cops, who are all members of the Albany Police Department, were recognized by the department after they got to work on Monday, shoveling the property of an elderly woman unable to do herself.

The 99-year-old woman lives alone and called the Albany Police Center Station to ask for help in clearing snow from her driveway. New York’s capital city was blanketed with 12-18 inches of snow Sunday night into Monday morning as part of a wintry storm, according to AccuWeather.

Officers William Pierce, Christopher Stiles and John Schueler were quick to drive to her house to help her clear more than a foot of snow from her sidewalk and driveway.

The three men were seen in action in photos captured by Sgt. Norah Harrington, which showed them wielding shovels and snowblowers as they made their way through the woman’s property.

“When Duty Calls,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The post’s comments section was quickly flooded with praise for the men. “Great job guys. You really believe in community,” one user wrote. “That’s why you picked such a special job. Stay safe.”

“Yes! This is a beautiful example of public service. God bless you police officers!” another wrote.

The post quickly went viral and has been liked more than 3,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times.