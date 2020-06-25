Both nurses were surprised with video calls from their respective hospital co-workers to watch the wedding

New York Nurses Get Married Live on Today — with Hoda Kotb as Officiant!

New York City nurses Vanessa Baral and Herwyn Silva will never forget their one-of-a-kind wedding day.

While the young couple had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Today's Hoda Kotb gave the pair a wedding ceremony to remember on live TV Thursday morning.

Baral and Silva first met when they joined a dance group in Queens, and things took off when Silva made a move on social media, the pair told Today.

"He kept commenting on my Facebook photos, like complimenting them all the time," Baral laughed.

Both nurses, Baral at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital and Silva at Lenox Hill, the pair finds comfort in working in the same profession, especially during such trying times.

"It’s really comforting to have someone that understands what you go through at home and at work," Silva said.

Silva proposed to Baral on vacation last year and the two were scheduled to get married in May before their plans were derailed.

Baral contracted the virus in early April and luckily made a full recovery two weeks later, however, the pair did not want to risk bringing so many people together for their wedding.

"We didn’t know if we were gonna be carriers and we definitely didn’t want to spread that to our family. It was something bigger than us and we knew we had to act on that accordingly," Silva added.

Instead of having the ceremony they imagined, Today put an outdoor wedding together for Silva and Baral to celebrate their nuptials and thank them for their work as healthcare heroes.

With Kotb officiating, Baral and Silva stood outside with a few family members as they exchanged wedding vows — Silva promising to "always be Vanessa's travel buddy and to always water the plants" and Baral to "be Herwyn's dance partner and to always root for the Knicks."

As the couple tied the knot, colleagues from their respective hospitals were video called in to commemorate the special moment.

When the time came for the couple's first dance, Kotb revealed that Today had another surprise.

The pair chose the song "Rainbow" by Filipino band South Border, who Today contacted for a special virtual performance.

Giving the couple their last surprise was Al Roker who appeared virtually to gift Baral and Silva with their honeymoon vacation.

"We know that you were forced to postpone your wedding and obviously had to cancel your honeymoon, so we wanted to make sure you got to take one," Roker explained.

The Today anchor then shared that the couple would be flying to Fiji next year to celebrate their honeymoon with a seven-night stay at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa.

"You guys deserve a trip of pure relaxation for healthcare heroes like you two, who now are one," Roker said.