New York Man Loses Mom and Brother to Coronavirus in Span of 24 Hours: 'It's Been Devastating'

A New York man said the past few weeks have been “devastating” since losing both his mother and brother to COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours.

Lloyd Torres’ mom Lolita, 73, died of coronavirus on April 7 — and within one day, his 47-year-old brother Louis had also succumbed to the virus, Torres wrote on Facebook.

“He was a generous and sensitive soul, who lived life on his terms,” Torres wrote of his late brother. “I will always remember his jokes and his smile, the selfless way he cared for my mom and dad, and most of all, those great times we shared together growing up and figuring out life together as sons of The Iron Hand and our ‘slipper slinging Crazy Mother.’”

It remains unclear whether Lolita or Louis had any pre-existing medical conditions, and Torres, 49, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

He also paid tribute to his mother, a Filipino immigrant, on Facebook, writing that though her heart had stopped, “her love will always continue in her family and friends.”

“Please remember Lolita as a beautiful, strong woman, with a hearty laugh and an unabashed smile,” Torres wrote. “And of course, who can forget her amazing cooking. Her food was her expression of thanks, joy and love.”

Torres told the New York Post that his mother and brother, who worked at a nursing home, lived together in Queens.

Louis began having aches and breathing difficulties on April 1, and was taken to the hospital, Torres said. There, he was diagnosed with both coronavirus and pneumonia, and was eventually placed on a ventilator.

“One of the things about being on a ventilator is it ravages your organs,” Torres told WABC. “His kidneys started to fail. And the next organ to fail was his heart. His heart stopped.”

Lolita also went to the hospital on April 1, hours after her son, and she, too, was diagnosed with coronavirus and pneumonia, the Post reported.

“It’s been devastating,” Torres, a hospital administrator at Columbia University Irving Center, told the newspaper. “For those who are walking around thinking life is still normal — it’s not. [The] cautionary tale is that we all have to stay home and do our part. We have to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

For Torres, one of the most difficult parts of his loved ones’ deaths is that he was unable to spend their last moments with them, as he did with his father several years ago.

“When my father passed I was there with him. I was there at his bedside, and I couldn’t be there for my brother and my mother,” he told WABC.

A GoFundMe page organized in Louis and Lolita’s memory has so far raised more than $21,000.

“They lived to please others and always had hearty laughs and welcoming smiles for everyone,” the page reads. “I know that right now, they are smiling down on us with love.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. has seen 606,800 cases and 25,922 deaths attributed to coronavirus, while New York is the heaviest hit state with 202,208 cases and 10,834 deaths, according to the New York Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.