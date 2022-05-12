The New York Lottery says they have "temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets"

Keep Those Mega Millions Tickets! New York Lotto Publishes Wrong Winning Numbers Due to 'Human Error'

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Everybody has good days and bad days when it comes to the lottery — even the state-operated lotteries themselves.

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Lottery issued a statement about their Mega Millions drawing on the previous night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Human error resulted in incorrect input of the winning numbers in New York State, resulting in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball," they wrote in a statement.

"The New York Lottery is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," they added.

In the meantime, the New York Lottery shared they had "temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets."

Additionally, they advised players to hold onto their tickets for the May 10 drawing.

Later, they shared that the correct winning numbers are 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

The prize pool for Tuesday's drawing was $86 million, according to NBC New York.

Per CBS News, the jackpot is now $99 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Friday night.

RELATED VIDEO: Man Wins $60 Million Lottery After Playing with the Same Numbers for More Than 20 Years

Although the Mega Millions jackpots themselves are massive, the odds of winning are not. According to the New York Lottery's website, the chances of winning are just one in 302,575,350.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In order to win the entire jackpot, players must have a ticket that matches all of the five main numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

Even though winning is easier said than done, the New York Lottery says some players "have enjoyed considerable success in Mega Millions."

The biggest win to date came on New Year's Day in 2019, when a group of coworkers got to claim $437 million, per their website.