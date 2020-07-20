New York City TV Reporter, 26, Killed in Moped Accident: 'The World Lost One of Its Best'

A New York City journalist known for her kind demeanor and passion for storytelling was killed in a moped accident on Saturday, according to the station where she worked.

Nina Kapur, 26, died at Bellevue Hospital following the incident in Brooklyn, said CBS New York, where Kapur had worked as a reporter since June 2019.

“[Kapur] was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling,” the station said. “She will be missed.”

Prior to her gig at CBS New York, Kapur was a reporter for News 12 Connecticut and a weekend anchor at WDVM, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated from Syracuse University in 2016.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision in the Greenpoint neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The spokesperson said a 26-year-old man was operating a Revel motorbike, which are available to rent throughout the city, when he swerved "for an unknown reason," sending him and his passenger, Kapur, onto the roadway.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Her CBS New York colleagues mourned her death on Twitter, with anchor Chris Wragge writing that the team would miss “[her] smile, [her] warmth, [and her] presence.”

“Finding it hard to report today, but pulling myself together because I know [she] wouldn’t want me to fall apart,” added reporter John Dias. “She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven. Love you, Nina! RIP. @CBSNewYork and the world lost one of its best.”

In an emotional Facebook post, former WDVM colleague Aliah Williamson paid tribute to Kapur’s zest for life, as well as her kindness.

“She made life look so worth living. There wasn’t a trip she didn’t take, an adventure she didn’t go after, a moment she didn’t live life to the fullest,” Williamson wrote. “I wanted to live like Nina someday, but now I want to live like her today. Because life can be too short and you never know what tomorrow will bring.”

She added: “In addition to being incredibly talented, impressive and confident Nina was kind. There’s not a negative thing anyone could say about her.”

Natalie Grim, who was an intern at WDVM during Kapur’s tenure, tells PEOPLE she was “so professional and fun to watch.”