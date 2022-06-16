Authorities are still trying to determine if the 37-year-old victim was hit by another train after being pulled off the subway platform

New York City Subway Rider Dies After His Clothing Gets Caught in Train Door and He's Dragged Along Tracks

A 37-year-old New York City subway rider died after a "piece of his clothing" got stuck in the train door as he was getting off, pulling him along the station platform and onto tracks below late Wednesday, police tell PEOPLE.

"We're still trying to determine if he was hit by another train that arrived at the station shortly afterwards," a New York Police Department spokesperson says.

The victim, identified as Brooklyn resident Marcus Bryant, was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, police say. He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, but later died of his injuries, per police.

The tragedy — which occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday at the Avenue M station in Midwood, Brooklyn — forced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to suspend Q train service in the area for over three hours.

Bryant's death comes on the heels of at least six other fatalities in April involving New York City subway trains — a grim trend that that has begun worrying transit authorities.

In the early morning hours of April 20, authorities found the mangled bodies of two French tourists, who were well-known graffiti artists believed to have been on their way to a station they were intending to tag, according to the New York Daily News. The men — Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34 — had been hit by a train en route to Manhattan sometime hours earlier.