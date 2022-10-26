Human Interest New York City Ranks High on List of America's Most Rat-Infested Cities, but Avoids Top Spot The Big Apple took the No. 2 spot on Orkin’s list of most rat-infested cities in the U.S. By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 01:33 AM Share Tweet Pin Email rat. Photo: File: Getty New York City can breathe a big collective sigh of relief: they're not America's rattiest city. For the eighth consecutive year in a row, Chicago topped Orkin's list of America's most rodent-infested cities. The pest control company releases an annual list of cities with the most rats. Orkin determines its ranking of metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed during the year and includes both residential and commercial treatments. Hero Rats Project Training Rodents to Wear Tiny Backpacks and Help with Earthquake Rescues The top 10 list over the past several years has remained mostly stable, with some cities moving up or down one or two spots. In order, the top 10 most rodent-infested cities in the U.S. are: Chicago; New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Baltimore; Cleveland; Detroit; and Denver. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. There has been some movement on the list since last year. Most notable? New York beat out Los Angeles for the No. 2 ranking, and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, Connecticut (taking the No. 19 spot), and Miami (rising three spots to secure the No. 20 spot). South Bend, Indiana; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Orlando, Florida, were new additions to the list since 2021. Rats aren't always a nuisance, though. Woman Celebrates Graduation with Beloved Pet Rat Who Helped Her Through Master's Program The Hero Rats Project trains rodents to help with earthquake rescue. They train rats to wear backpacks that can be equipped with location trackers and microphones, so the animals can help human rescuers locate survivors stuck in earthquake debris. The innovative project is being worked on by research scientist Dr. Donna Kean, 33, from Glasgow, Scotland. Dr. Kean was initially interested in primate behavior. But she became fascinated by how quickly rats can learn and said it is a misconception that they are unhygienic. She described them as "sociable" creatures. "We hope it will save lives, the results are really promising," Dr. Kean said of her work.