New York City Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Worker Dead and At Least 4 Others Injured

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a five-story parking lot unit near Ann Street and Nassau Street in the Financial District

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 18, 2023 06:34 PM

A multistory parking garage has collapsed in New York City, leaving one person dead and injuring multiple workers.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a five-story parking lot near Ann Street and Nassau Street in the Financial District.

1 dead, 4 hospitalized in NYC parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan; Pace University evacuates nearby buildings

An alert from the city's emergency communications program sent out shortly after 4 pm local time asked for individuals to avoid the area and expect traffic delays and street closures as officials responded to the scene.

"As far as we can tell, so far there were six patients, six workers in the building at the time of the collapse," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said during a press conference after officials, including the New York Police Department and the city's mayor, responded to the scene.

Esposito said four workers were hospitalized, and one refused medical attention. The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time.

Esposito said the building, which is "completely unstable," was analyzed by a NYPD robotic dog, allowing them to determine that all workers in the building at the time of the collapse were accounted for.

According to NBC New York, the incident occurred after the second floor of the building collapsed into the first floor.

"I heard this incredible noise around 4 o'clock this afternoon, and I was wondering what that was, so I went to the window, and I just saw the top floor of this garage...just beginning to cave in and cars just following into this pit," Erasmo Guerratold the outlet. "I was just in shock. I heard people on the street just screaming and yelling for other people to get out."

"We have no reason to believe this is anything other than a structural collapse," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, per PIX 11.

