At least 19 people are dead and 63 others injured in a devastating fire at a 19-story high-rise in the Bronx, according to New York City officials.

At Least 19 Dead, Including 9 Children, in New York City's Worst Fire in Over 30 Years, Officials Say

Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured.

At least 19 people are dead and 63 others injured in a devastating fire at a 19-story high-rise in the Bronx, according to New York City officials.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times here in the City of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said of the "horrific" and "painful" incident at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Officials say at least 32 people were initially taken to at least five Bronx hospitals with life-threatening injuries, while another nine were serious. At least 22 other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the blaze. One member of service was also taken to the hospital for an undisclosed reason as well.

FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro confirmed "some children" were among the victims of the "unprecedented" blaze. CNN, The New York Times, and the AP reported that number as nine children dead.

Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. Credit: Scott Heins/Getty

"This is indeed tragic," Nigro told reporters at Sunday's news conference. The last time New York City experienced this level of devastation from a fire, he added, was the Happy Land social club arson incident in 1990, which also occurred in the Bronx.

On Sunday, first responders arrived within three minutes of receiving a call about a fire that had engulfed the second and third floor of a duplex apartment on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights, the commissioner said. About 200 members of the New York City Fire Department had responded to the blaze around 11 a.m. local time.

Firefighters were initially met with "very heavy smoke and very heavy fire" when they reached the first hallway engulfed in flames, Nigro added. "This smoke extended the entire height of the building," he said, calling the occurrence "completely unusual."

Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. Credit: Scott Heins/Getty

Nigro said firefighters retrieved victims from all floors of the building, many of which were suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest. The fire was knocked down shortly before 1 p.m.

The fire remains under investigation but currently "does not appear suspicious," per Nigro. Though a cause of the fire has not been determined, the commissioner said an open apartment door allowed the smoke and flames to rapidly spread.

Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. Credit: Scott Heins/Getty

"We've spread the word: Close the door. Close the door. If you leave your apartment, the door should close behind you automatically, but it doesn't always. But if you close the door, the smoke and fire spread is contained within that apartment instead of spreading out into the hall and up the stairs, and that's what happened here, again."

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet Sunday that "the entire State of New York stands" with N.Y.C.

"I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today," wrote the governor, 63. "My heart is with the loved ones of all those we've tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters."

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help assist victims of the fire, city officials confirmed.

"We are going to do everything we can to bring services on the ground here to give them the assistance they need as we all recover from the trauma of what we are witnessing here in the buildings behind us," Adams said during Sunday's news conference.