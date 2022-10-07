New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old

Police in the Bronx were trying to stop a car from being stolen when they crashed with a civilian's car, injuring 10 people

By
Published on October 7, 2022 01:03 AM
https://twitter.com/PIX11News/status/1578159849182896132?s=20&t=kGf9m0ZjWJZsBNRKDA-o9A hed: Cops Crash into Crowd Injuring 10, Including Baby
Photo: twitter

Ten people are recovering from injuries after being struck by a police car that was in the middle of pursuing a thief.

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey said that around 3:10 p.m. local time, officers responded to a call about a vehicle being stolen on Westchester Avenue in the Bronx. When police arrived, a collision stopped the officers from going after the suspect, "and the vehicle actually did get stolen."

Maddrey added, "We were never able to get there."

He explained that when police arrived in a marked patrol car, they were going northbound on Westchester Avenue and went to the intersection at Hoe Avenue.

"There was a vehicle right in front of them. The officers crossed over the double yellow lines to go around the vehicle, but the vehicle made a left-hand turn, at which point the department vehicle and the civilian vehicle, their front ends clipped each other," Maddrey said.

That's when the police car swerved to the left and veered onto the sidewalk of Hoe Avenue, "where approximately six pedestrians were standing in front of the location. The pedestrians were struck by the department vehicle."

Officers quickly rushed to the scene and, along with other bystanders, helped those who were hurt.

The policemen in the patrol car were injured, and individuals in the other vehicle involved were also hurt. Footage of the incident was shared by New York Actions on Twitter and shows a police SUV swerving onto a corner and hitting multiple pedestrians.

At the time of the briefing, 10 people, including two officers, were confirmed injured. The oldest is 65, and one of the youngest is a 5-year-old child who was on the sidewalk. A 2-year-old who was inside the civilian's vehicle was injured as well. Maddrey later said that all of the injured were treated at a nearby hospital. Two people were in critical condition, and everyone is expected to survive.

Maddrey said the investigation will continue as authorities speak to witnesses and review surveillance video to determine what exactly happened.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Dies Mid-Flight After Suffering Heart Attack While Traveling from Houston to London

He reiterated that a police chase had not actually ensued when officers were trying to stop someone from stealing a vehicle. "Unfortunately the accident allowed the person to steal the vehicle, so we didn't even catch the person we were trying to get because once that accident occurred then the officers had to get in lifesaving mode and make sure all of our civilians were okay," Maddrey said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Of course, we don't want to see anybody injured, especially when the officers were trying to do the right thing. They were trying to prevent a crime in progress, they were trying to apprehend someone who was ready to victimize a good person in the Bronx," he continued. "Unfortunately, this collision occurred, and people were injured, including the officers, but we know they're getting the best medical care right now. We just pray for everybody, the officers and the families."

Before ending the press conference, Maddrey said the police car had both its lights and sirens on when the collision occurred.

Related Articles
Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
Close up of railroad train tracks
Colorado Woman Seriously Injured After Police Car She Was Detained in Was Hit by Train
Austin Lobato
Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad
Multiple People Injured After Car Crashes Into California Trader Joe's
Multiple People Injured After Driver Crashes Car Through Trader Joe's Store in California
At Least 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Near LA Gas Station
6 Dead – Including Pregnant Woman – and 9 Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles
Sid Wolf
Former Cuomo Adviser Is Killed After Lyft Driver Kicked Him Out on a Delaware Highway
Asherey Ryan
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Neb. Crowd at Memorial Day Event
2 Killed, 20 Injured After Accident Sends 2 Cars Into Crowd at Neb. Car Show: Police
Runaway Tractor Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business
Driver Dead After Tractor-Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business, Knocks Sleeping Woman's Bed Onto Truck: Police
Neb. Dad, Tesfaye Alibe, Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Initially Said She Had Died in Car Crash That Killed 2
Dad Learns Daughter Is Alive After Police Said She Died in Neb. Crash: 'God Is Good'
police cruiser
Houston Police Officers Hit and Kill Pedestrian During High-Speed Chase
3 People Killed, 1 Injured in ‘Really Gruesome’ Crash After Car Struck Philadelphia Train Station
3 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians and Crashes Into Philadelphia Station: 'Really Gruesome'
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
S.D. Attorney General Impeached After He Hit, Killed Man with His Car and Initially Said He'd Struck a Deer
Pretty Girl
California Rescue Wants Justice After Dog Stolen from Shelter Dies Shortly After Her Abduction
Students Killed Oklahoma
Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say
Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca
Pa. Woman, 21, Charged in Fatal Car Crash That Killed 2 State Troopers and Pedestrian