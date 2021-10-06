Romello Carter is in critical condition after an Oct. 3 car crash, which his father and twin brother Carmello did not survive

N.Y. Boy, 7, 'Fighting with Everything He Has' After Crash Killed Father and Twin Brother, Mom Says

A New York boy is in critical condition after being involved in a fatal car crash that killed his father and twin brother.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, authorities responded to a report of a crash in New Rochelle. Upon arrival, police found a car "occupied by an adult male and three of his children, had collided with a brick retaining wall," according to a statement.

The driver — whom police later identified as Troy Carter, 37 — suffered "severe injuries from the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Twins Carmello and Romello Carter, 7, were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries; Carmello was pronounced dead at the hospital while Romello was hospitalized with "severe internal injuries," authorities said.

Tiara Carter, 11, was sitting in the front seat at the time of the crash, police said. The child "underwent surgery for internal injuries and is recovering in stable condition," according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Carmello was remembered by his mother as "a very loving, caring, polite, energetic, fearless, amazing little boy" — who "was just shy of his 8th birthday."

"If you knew him you called him Mello, The Favorite, 2 pack, Chunks, PaPa, Car, the list goes on and on," Candice Edwards wrote on a GoFundMe page she created to help cover funeral and medical expenses for her family.

"He was so outgoing but shy at the same time. Your favorite introvert and extrovert mix," she added. "He will forever be loved and missed. I truly believe he is no longer with us because God needed him for something better."

Edwards also wrote that Carmello's twin, Romello, was "fighting for his life."

"I wanted to update everyone on Romello's progress," she wrote in an update on Wednesday, sharing that he had successfully made it out of his first surgery and was in stable but critical condition.

"He is a very strong boy that is continuing to fight the fight. He is expected to have another important surgery on Friday," she added. "Please continue to pray for him, God has not taken his hands off him and with prayer and God, all things are possible. I thought I was strong but the strength Romello has, surpasses any strength I will ever have. He is my superhero ♥️."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised over $48,000.

Edwards also expressed her gratitude for everyone who has supported her throughout this difficult time.

"I'm so happy my sons were able to touch so many people in so many ways. The stories are overwhelming, I can't believe how amazing they were without me even being around," she wrote.