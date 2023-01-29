6 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured After Bus and Box Truck Collide in Upstate New York

The investigation is currently ongoing, authorities said

Published on January 29, 2023 06:39 PM
https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/01/28/multiple-fatalities-st-lawrence-county-collision/. Credit: WWNY
Photo: WWNY

Six people are dead and another three seriously injured after an express bus and a box truck collided early Saturday morning in Louisville, New York, according to the New York State Police (NYSP).

Officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Highway 37 involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus at 6:02 a.m. local time, NYSP said in a press release. The Lawrence County Medical Examiner's Officer also responded to the scene, per NBC News.

According to the statement, authorities confirmed the deaths and injuries, noting that one victim is in critical condition. The injured were taken to hospitals nearby. All nine victims were passengers on the express bus.

Police shut down the highway on Saturday, tweeting out news of the closure later that day.

"State Route 37 from County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road in Louisville, St. Lawrence Co., is closed until further notice due to a fatal crash involving a bus and a box truck," NYSP wrote.

In the most updated version of the press release, State Highway 37 is now open again.

State police are still investigating the accident, according to the press release.

