A new study said that glaciers are losing more than 328 billion tons of ice and snow each year since 2015

New Satellite Data Reveals Just How Quickly the World’s Glaciers Are Melting

Calved icebergs from the nearby Twin Glaciers are seen floating on the water on July 30, 2013 in Qaqortoq, Greenland

As global warming continues to heat the globe, glaciers are melting at an unprecedented pace, causing sea levels to rise higher than ever, a new study has found.

The journal Nature published a study on Wednesday that used previously untapped 3D satellite imagery to chart surface elevation changes in glaciers (not including ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica) over the last 20 years.

The stunning results showed that the world's 220,000 mountain glaciers are losing 31 percent more snow and ice per year than they did 15 years ago, according to the Associated Press.

The study reportedly found that the annual melt rate from 2015 to 2019 was 78 billion more tons per year than it was from 2000 to 2004.

That means that the glaciers are losing more than 328 billion tons of ice and snow each year since 2015, the study said, per the AP.

Robert McNabb, who took part in the study, told the BBC that if one was to take all of the water lost by glaciers over the last 20 years and divide it up across Ireland, it would be enough to cover the entire country in about 10 feet of water each year.

The study reportedly noted that glaciers are responsible for 21 percent of sea level rise, which is even more than Greenland and Antarctica's ice sheets, though those are considered longer term threats.

Half of the world's glacial loss is coming from the U.S. and Canada, with Alaska having some of the highest melt rates on the planet, according to the AP.

Romain Hugonnet, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich and the University of Toulouse who led the study, told the outlet that the Columbia glacier in Alaska is retreating about 115 feet per year.

He said that the worldwide melting is a reflection of the global increase in temperature, which is caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas.

"This new study is a major advance as we get a high spatial resolution and, at the same time, it also provides the temporal change over the two decades directly based on satellite data, which is novel," co-author Matthias Huss from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology told the BBC.