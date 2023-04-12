Fast-Moving Wildfire Spreads Across 4,000 Acres in New Jersey as Firefighters Battle '200-Ft. Flames'

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued overnight as the blaze quickly expanded across Manchester and Lakehurst, according to officials

By
Published on April 12, 2023 04:51 PM
A view of burnt forestland after wildfires in Manchester area, New Jersey, United States on April 12, 2023.
Photo: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A wildfire that started Tuesday has spread across nearly 4,000 acres of land in New Jersey in only a matter of hours as firefighters faced treacherous conditions.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced that it was "responding to an active wildfire off Route 539" in Manchester Township just after 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire had reached about 4,000 acres in size and was about 50% contained, the forest fire service said. By 3 p.m., the fire was 60% contained.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the blaze, per the forest fire service. An investigation into what caused the forest fire is ongoing.

Just three hours after the fire began, it had expanded to 500 acres in size, and was only 10% contained, the forest fire service said.

Flames from the forest fire have scorched about six square miles of New Jersey's Pine Barrens, according to the Associated Press.

Firefighters intervene by land and air to control a forest fire in Manchester area, New Jersey, United States on April 12, 2023.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on Division Street in Lakehurst just before 11 p.m. local time Tuesday night, per forest fire officials.

The evacuations were expanded around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with residents from Division St. to Route 70, Horicon Avenue, and Beckerville Road told to leave.

By then, the fire had consumed 2,500 acres of land, according to the forest fire service.

All together, about 170 structures in both Manchester and Lakehurst were evacuated, officials said.

Evacuees were relocated to the Manchester Township High School, where they received assistance from the American Red Cross and local first responders.

All evacuation orders were lifted by 10 a.m.

A view of burnt forestland after wildfires in Manchester area, New Jersey, United States on April 12, 2023.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Several roads were closed while firefighters fought the blaze, including portions of Route 539 and Route 70, which have since reopened.

Horicon Avenue, Beckerville East Road and Beckerville West Road were temporarily closed, as well.

Firefighters had to battle through "extreme fire behavior" as they fought the flames, said John Cecil of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, according to CNN.

"We saw a wall of fire, 200-foot flames, raining fire embers," Cecil said, per the report. "I don't mean to be dramatic, but this was a severe situation that these guys and gals managed to keep in place and protect lives and property. And for that, we cannot thank them enough."

Fire danger on Wednesday was listed as "very high" on New Jersey's online Fire Danger Dashboard.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are currently in effect for the state, meaning all fires in wooded areas are prohibited, unless located in "an elevated prepared fireplace, elevated charcoal grill or stove using electricity or a liquid or gas fuel," according to the site.

