Norman V. Inferrera III was remembered as a "hard-working, bright, and lovable lifeguard" who kept the beaches safe

16-Year-Old N.J. Lifeguard Who Died in Boating Accident Will Have Beach Renamed in His Honor

A New Jersey beach community is paying tribute to a 16-year-old lifeguard who tragically died in a boating accident on the job last week.

Norman V. Inferrera III was identified as the teen lifeguard who died after his boat capsized at Reading Avenue Beach on Thursday, city officials confirmed in a press release over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following the tragic incident, the Cape May Beach Patrol, whom Inferrera worked for, told his family that they were planning to rename the beach in the teen's honor, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Inferrera's aunt, Kathleen Inferrera Price.

"The family is deeply moved and became very emotional upon the news," Price wrote on the fundraiser. "The CMBP also made us aware that 100% of the medical bills will be covered through the city insurance."

Additionally, Price announced on the GoFundMe that the remaining funds would be used to establish a scholarship in Inferrera's memory. The scholarships will be issued on an annual basis to the Cape May Beach Patrol as well as Phoenixville Area High School in Pennsylvania, where Inferrera was a student, Price said.

"Champ would be so glad to know that he will be helping future college-bound students achieve their dreams and goals!" she wrote on the page. "I can clearly see his smile now."

Norman Inferrera III Norman V. Inferrera III | Credit: Cape May Beach Patrol/Instagram

Price initially set up the GoFundMe page to assist Inferrera's family with medical bills after he was involved in the boating accident.

According to the fundraiser, the teen was conducting a routine lifeguard patrol to prevent swimmers from getting caught in the rough surf when his boat capsized.

As a result, Inferrera hit his head on the boat and was knocked unconscious, Price noted. He also suffered several other injuries from the incident, according to the fundraiser.

"He had to be resuscitated twice and airlifted to Cooper trauma unit," Price explained on the GoFundMe page. "His brain has suffered extensive and permanent damage. In addition, he suffered severe damage to one lung, damage to his liver, two broken collarbones, broken ribs and a very serious eye injury."

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Price heartbreakingly revealed on Friday that Inferrera had "no brain function at all" and his family had to say their last goodbyes. He died later that evening.

Norman Inferrera III Norman V. Inferrera III | Credit: Cape May Beach Patrol/Instagram

According to The Philly Voice, it was Inferrera's first year working as a lifeguard for the beach patrol. During that time, the teen was involved in several rescues, including one for a 4-year-old child, Price noted on the GoFundMe page.

"He was loved by all in the lifeguard squad," Price wrote on the page.

The Cape May Beach Patrol echoed those sentiments in their own tribute post on Instagram Saturday.

"No words can describe the overwhelming grief we feel as a community," the patrol wrote alongside several photos of the teen. "Norman will forever be remembered by the Cape May Beach Patrol as the hard-working, bright, and lovable lifeguard that kept Hughes Beach safe."

"His presence on the patrol, as well as in all other parts of his life, will be irreplaceable," they continued. "Our thoughts and prayers go out especially to Norman's family. We can only thank them for raising someone as selfless and giving as Norman Inferrera. Rest in peace champ."

RELATED VIDEO: Who Killed Teen Lifeguard Molly Bish? 21 Years After She Was Lured Away, Killer Is Possibly ID'd

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also spoke out about the tragedy, writing on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of 16-year-old rookie lifeguard Norman Inferrera III this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his Cape May Beach Patrol colleagues, and the entire Cape May community."

"Norman was literally living his dream and being part of a team that keeps everyone safe," Murphy added on Monday, according to the Philly Voice.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Thursday evening with a funeral service and burial planned for Friday morning, according to the GoFundMe.