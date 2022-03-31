New Jersey School Children Hospitalized After Drinking Milk Contaminated with Sanitizer

Young students in New Jersey were sent to the hospital after they consumed cartons of milk that contained sanitizer

Young children in New Jersey were hospitalized Wednesday after consuming milk from cartons contaminated with sanitizer.

Students at both the Early Childhood Development Center and the Riletta Twyne Cream Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to the hospital after consuming the contaminated milk, ABC 6 reported.

Twenty-five children at the Early Childhood Development Center consumed the milk, which was in sealed cartons, health department officials told the outlet.

The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Early Childhood Development Center in Camden, NJ Credit: Google Maps

In a message addressed to staff and families shared to the Camden City School District Facebook page, officials stated that "the substance found in the cartons is a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk."

"Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out with the milk," the post said. "We pulled all milk today and NO milk will be served until the investigation is completed."

Officials added that "no students are currently ill," and those who had been sent to the hospital had been admitted "as a precaution."

The Camden School District superintendent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako described the incident as "a scary situation," per ABC 6.

"Thankfully, everyone who was exposed to the milk is in stable condition and either back at school or home," Nwako said.

"This investigation is ongoing, and our department will get to the bottom of this situation. In addition, I want to thank all of our first responders and public health employees who worked together to protect the health and welfare of these children," he added.