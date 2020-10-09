New Jersey Police Officer Saves 5-Week-Old Baby Boy from Choking

"Police Officer Kowlessar utilized his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant’s life," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said in a statement

A newborn infant is alive thanks to the quick thinking of a dedicated police officer in New Jersey.

Officer Mikhail Kowlessar saved the life of 5-week-old boy on Wednesday night after a father called 911 to report that his child was turning blue, according to Secaucus Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Several officers, including Kowlessar, responded to the scene and found the mother administering CPR to the child, who had stopped breathing.

Authorities said Kowlessar took over and swiftly administered "back slaps" to the infant in accordance with his training, causing the baby to spit up clear liquid.

The newborn then began breathing on his own and was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, according to police. The child was released from the hospital the following morning.

Police officials said the infant has been doing well since the incident.

"First, I would like to commend the parents of this infant for their ability to follow the directions of the Emergency Medical Dispatch and initiate CPR. I would also like to recognize the responding police officers, especially Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar," Police Chief Dennis Miller said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Dramatic Video Captures the Moment a Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Saves the Life of a 3-Month-Old Baby

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Police Officer Kowlessar utilized his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant’s life," Miller continued. "I am extremely proud of him."

Kowlessar, a former 911 dispatcher, joined the department in 2018, Secaucas' Patch network reported.