N.J. Officials Duped at Ceremony by Scammers Posing as Delegation from Fake Hindu Nation 'Kailasa'

"Whose job was it to do a simple Google search?" one Newark resident told a local outlet

By
Published on March 16, 2023 02:04 PM

The largest city in New Jersey has found itself at the center of an international scam.

The city of Newark admitted to hosting fake delegates from a non-existent country named "Kailasa" last month at a Sister City ceremony in support of what local officials believed at the time was a Hindu nation, according to CBS affiliate WCBS and The Guardian.

However, as it turned out, Kailasa is not real, and is a scam led by Indian fugitive Swami Nithyananda, reports the New York Post.

Local officials said the agreement between Newark and the non-existent country was deemed "baseless and void" after six days, according to the Post and Guardian.

"Although this was a regrettable incident, the city of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support and mutual respect," a spokesperson said in a statement, per the outlets.

Created in 1956 under President Dwight Eisenhower, the Sister City International program aims to "create exchanges that create community impact and kindle lifelong friendships" between cities from around the world, according to its website.

At the Jan. 12 event, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka spoke highly of the relationship he believed would develop as part of the partnership, according to the Post and Guardian.

"I pray that our relationship helps us to understand cultural, social, and political development and improves the lives of everybody in both places," Baraka said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The city of Newark claims no money was exchanged between the two parties during the agreement's short lifespan, per the reports.

"This is an oversight [and] cannot happen any longer," City Councilman Luis Quintana said, per WCBS.

City Hall of Newark New Jersey, USA, and city seal on Broad Street
Getty

Nithyananda has been on the run from rape and child abduction charges since 2019, allegations he denies, according to The Guardian, which cited The Indian Express. Around the same time, he
announced the establishment of Kailasa.

Still, many people in New Jersey and beyond are wondering how the city of Newark could have fallen for such a scam.

"Whose job was it to do a simple Google search?" Newark resident Shakee Merritt said, per WCBS.

Related Articles
Senior woman on a video call with her therapist
Find the Best Online Therapy Services for Your Particular Needs
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon Holding Grammy Awards
Paul Simon's Life in Photos
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Relationship: A Look Back
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall