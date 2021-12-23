Christine Bae spent $10,000 for over 3,000 toys that she's been giving away since last Christmas: "This is the season of giving, it makes me feel really good"

N.J. Mom Buys Out Entire Inventory of Local Toy Store to Help Kids in Need: 'They Were Speechless'

Last year in the early fall, Christine Bae took her young son and daughter to the Flying Tiger Copenhagen store at a nearby mall. Upon learning they were going out of business and having a big sale, "I said to the children, 'Grab whatever you want,'" Bae tells PEOPLE.

Once at home, though, an idea popped into her head. "These are dark times, why don't I just buy the whole store and then I can give it out?" she recalls. "I just went and did it."

She and her husband paid about $10,000 for the store's entire inventory, which amounted to over 3,000 toys, coloring books, pencils and other knickknacks. After making several trips with her SUV, they finished transporting all the items to a spare room in their Norwood home.

However, it turned out that bringing the toys home was just the beginning.

"That's how the madness started," Bae recalls. "My daughter said, 'Mommy, you can't just give it out. You must wrap them.' "

Adds Bae, "And then she said, 'You have to put ribbons on it, because it doesn't look special.' "

So Bae ordered a bunch of wrapping paper as well as $1,000 worth of ribbons and got to work wrapping over 1,200 toys, which she gave to a homeless shelter, a food pantry in Norwood, as well as the Bergen County Court Appointment Special Advocates (CASA), a non-profit organization that helps foster children.

"I received this beautiful letter from CASA about how the kids' faces were beaming and how we made such a huge difference, and that made me feel great," says Bae, who is a partner in a law firm alongside her husband, BJ Kim.

"But I said, 'I can't do this anymore, it's too much work,' " she says, adding that at the time she decided, "We'll give away the remaining items to the local kids if they have birthday parties."

However, Bae's spirit of doing good was revived this year when local moms started calling her up. They wanted to know if she was going to be wrapping another round of presents and giving them away. "They said, 'I want to help,' " recalls Bae.

In order to get everything ready, eight moms came to Bae's house every other day for weeks, with the group wrapping gifts for up to six hours at a time. Bae's children even ended up lending a helping hand.

"I hope that they grow up to be giving to people that are less fortunate than they are," she says.

By the time they were done, the group had some 1,400 gifts ready to go.

Bae then invited neighborhood kids to come over and pick out five gifts each this past Saturday. "They were speechless," she says. "How many times in your life would you be around over 1,000 gifts as a kid? They really don't know what to do, they have no idea what they should pick."

Then on Monday, staffers with The New Jersey Institute for Disabilities in Edison arrived to pick up another 1,250 gifts for the kids they serve.

"It was an overwhelming feeling of complete joy that somebody would take their time and be so giving of herself and put the time in to make this happen," says Nicole Storino, a development assistant with the institute who came to Bae's home.

"To walk in and see that display, it was just an outpouring of love," she says. "It was overwhelming."

For Bae, being able to give back to New Jersey kids "really makes me feel like I've made a small difference in somebody's life."

"This is the season of giving, it makes me feel really good," adds Bae.

Making a difference is something that Bae and her husband have been doing for years. The couple throw an annual fundraising party to benefit a Korean orphanage, and in 2019, they raised and donated $22,000. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the fundraiser was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.