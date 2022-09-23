Man Found Dead Inside Kettle Cooker at Food Processing Facility: 'Our Family Is Devastated,' Says Daughter

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a 63-year-old man who was found dead inside of an industrial machine at the food processing plant where he worked.

On Monday morning, New Jersey State Police responded to a report of an unconscious man inside a kettle cooker at the food processing facility in Cumberland County, the department said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The man, 63-year-old Dale R. Devilli, was pronounced dead at the scene. He is a father of two daughters, according to his online obituary.

"Nothing suspicious appeared in nature," police told PEOPLE, adding "this is an active investigation and there is no additional information available."

PEOPLE reached out to the plant's owner, Lassonde Industries Inc., for comment on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson said the company was "devastated" by the news.

"An accident occurred at our facility in Seabrook, New Jersey that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees," Alexander Roberton, senior director of corporate communications for Lassonde, told PEOPLE. "We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our hearts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."

OSHA told New Jersey 101.5 that they have opened an investigation into Devilli's death. The organization did not immediately respond when contacted on Friday.

Friends and family have since paid tribute to Devilli on social media, with some calling him "a damn good man."

"Daddy, losing you so suddenly yesterday has been a nightmare that I know isn't going to end anytime soon," his daughter, Karli Devilli, wrote on Facebook. "I don't know what I'm going to do without your loving and supportive talks that always ended with 'everything will be okay, I love you.'"

"You went above and beyond as a father and never missed a chance to make my mom, sister and I feel loved and provided for," Karli added. "You taught me more than I could ever learn from a book about life, unconditional love, and how important family is. I know I'll see you again one day."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Karli said that "our family is devastated by the loss of my father."

"We will do everything we can to learn why this accident happened and how it could have been prevented," she shared. "For now, we just want private time to remember a wonderful father and husband who we will miss so very much."

Loved ones said Devilli was an "avid outdoorsman, and handyman," who was also "an animal and nature lover," according to his obituary. Along with his daughters, he is survived by his wife of 28 years, Allison.

"Although Dale had many joys in life, none could compete with the love he had for his wife and two girls," the obituary said. "He worked endlessly to give his daughters a blessed life, sending them to elite schools and constantly supporting them in all of their endeavors. Dale was considered the rock in the family. He was their protector, their leader, and their home."