Man Breaks Hip but Scores Big at the Hospital After Joining Million Dollar-Winning Lottery Pool

A New Jersey man was out of luck after breaking his hip on the way to buy a lottery ticket, but ultimately walked away a winner.

Earl Livingston, 87, of Blackwood, New Jersey, was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital, according to NBC 10, and told the employees about what happened — and where he was headed when he fell.

One of the employees who he told invited him to join 141 other staffers at the hospital and enter their lottery pool, the outlet reported.

“He told them he was on his way to buy a lottery ticket and he was disappointed that he didn’t get it,” Livingston’s niece, Bobbie Mickle, told the news outlet. “So they said, ‘Why don’t you go in with us? We’re also buying a lottery ticket.’ “

Though they did not nab the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion — only one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina — the pool won $1 million.

When Mickle arrived at the hospital after her uncle — who will need a hip transplant — discovered he won, she said that she didn’t believe him.

“I thought he was confused, maybe from pain meds. And then the staff came into the room and they were saying congratulations,” she told NBC 10. “And I was like, ‘Wow, he really did win.’ “

Livingston told NBC 10 that he wants “to thank everybody.”

“I appreciate very much and God bless you and have a happy, happy long life!”