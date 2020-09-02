New Jersey Infant Who Died from Car Crash Injuries Saves Lives of 3 Other Babies with Organ Donation

An infant who recently died after a car crash in New Jersey has helped save the lives of three other children after her organs were donated.

Jamie Yarrish and her 12-month-old daughter Jaelynn suffered critical injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on August 25, the Daily Voice reported.

Though Yarrish, 25, is expected to make a full recovery after suffering multiple fractures and a brain bleed, her child tragically died from her injuries days after the accident.

Jaelynn's cousin Kimmy Laverty told the outlet on Tuesday that the young girl's organs were donated to save three other lives.

"Jaelynn is a hero," Laverty said. "She saved three children who are no longer in need of organs and life saving surgeries. These three children have been blessed with beauty and a loving soul. Let us hold our families tight as we can not see the future and won’t know when our time is to come."

Yarrish was driving with Jaelynn on Route 3 in Clifton when her Honda Civic was struck by a Mack Conventional Cab dump truck, leading her car to crash into another vehicle, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Meanwhile, the dump truck also collided with a fourth car in the incident.

The mother and daughter duo were transported to a local hospital, where Yarrish was admitted into the intensive care unit while Jaelynn was placed in a medically induced coma, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up in support of the family.

"Jamie is a single mother who has been working full time to provide her daughter with unconditional love and support. Growing up she was a star athlete and always putting her family before anything she ever had," a description for the page read. "This road to recovery will not be easy but when we all come together we always make things work."

On Thursday, an update said that Jaelynn was "showing signs of major brain damage" and "causing medical staff to question her abilities coming out of the medically-induced coma."

Laverty wrote on the GoFundMe Tuesday that Jaelynn had passed away. "Rest in the sweetest of peace Baby Jae," she shared. "Please keep the family in your prayers. Jamie is doing well and is on her road to recovery."

The crash came just a little more than a week after Jaelynn celebrated her first birthday. In a Facebook post shared days before the incident, Yarrish called her daughter a "happy little one year old."