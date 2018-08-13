New Jersey Flood Washes Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars of New Cars Away Decimating Dealership

A major cleanup is underway, both for the city of New Jersey and for one car dealership that lost most of its inventory in Saturday’s flash floods.

The Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership in Little Falls, near the Peckman River, is attempting to recover after at least 16 of its new cars were washed away by heavy flooding in the area from.

Dramatic footage captured from outside the dealership shows at least six vehicles, including Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees, washed into an overpass, crashing into one another and the fallen debris.

“They’re all filled with mud, rocks and whatever you can flush into a car. It’s there,” Ajaco Towing’s Vincent Cleffi, who helped dig up at least 16 vehicles out of the flooded area, told the local ABC7 News outlet.

“The only thing I can hope for is God let my vehicle still be up on the lift. If not, then it’s a total loss,” said Daniel Perrotta, whose car was being serviced at the dealership.

One of the vehicles that floated away from the Little Falls dealership where it finally came to a stop in the Peckman River @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/9N4t4zwsI7 — Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) August 12, 2018

Many clips of the floods have gone viral on social media and YouTube, including one of a bride — still in her wedding gown — being rescued by police.

Footage posted to the Bogota Police Department‘s Facebook page shows the newly-married woman sticking out of her sunroof as floodwaters rose high enough to cover her vehicle’s license plate. While standing on the back of the Humvee, an officer then climbed over to the bride and took her by the hand to gently guide her into the rescue vehicle.

“Unfortunately due to the quickly rising flood waters, this bride, her new husband and wedding party friends, got a rough start on things,” the police department wrote in the caption of the video. “The fortunate thing, is we were able to help them through their first rough patch.”

The department added: “Obviously their day has not gone as planned, so let’s congratulate them on their wedding and give them best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now!”