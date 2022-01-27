Ryan Jastrzembski's parents are "staying positive" but they're "obviously very worried, very concerned," says a family friend

Boy, 11, Suffers Burns on 90 Percent of His Body in Bonfire Accident: 'Extremely Tough Road Ahead'

Over a thousand people have come together to support a New Jersey boy who is fighting for his life after being badly burned in a bonfire accident on Monday.

Ryan Jastrzembski — an 11-year-old boy who loves fishing and spending time with his older sisters — was at his mother's home in Mount Laurel when he poured gasoline onto an already-lit bonfire, causing an explosion, authorities told Fox affiliate WTXF-TV. Afterwards he was rushed to a local hospital in Philadelphia.

A preliminary investigation found that the flames traveled up the gas can, which exploded in the boy's hands, Mount Laurel Police Department spokesman Kyle Gardner told NJ.com.​​

As a result, he "suffered burns over 90% of his body," per a GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend.

"Needless to say he has a long, extremely tough road ahead to recovery," reads a message on the page.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Ryan was transported to Shriners Hospital in Texas on Wednesday, according to WTXF-TV.

"Ryan's injuries are rare and extensive. He has made it through the crucial first 48 hours and his team of doctors are hopeful regarding his survival," organizer Joe Boccuti wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page.

In Texas, Ryan will be surrounded by a team of pediatric burn specialists who "can better assist with his recovery," Boccuti shared.

As for the boy's condition, Bocutti told WTXF-TV that Ryan's family is taking things "hour by hour" — and that while "they're staying positive," they're "obviously very worried, very concerned."

"Please keep Ryan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time," Boccuti wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Although they are unable to personally thank everyone who has reached out to offer kind words or donations, Ryan's family says they're touched by the tremendous outpouring of support.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $128,000.