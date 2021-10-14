Police said six children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but fortunately none of them were injured

School Bus Carrying 6 Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency: 'We Were Scared' Says Mom

A school bus carrying six children crashed on Tuesday after police said the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. in Plaistow, New Hampshire, according to ABC affiliate WMUR and ABC News.

A press release from the Plaistow Police Department stated that there were six children on board when the Timberlane School District bus driver suddenly appeared to have a medical emergency.

Two moms, Stephanie Geary and Gina Lynch, were on their way to pick their children up when they saw the bus cross the center lane, almost hitting their cars on the way, WMUR reported.

"I saw the bus driver come into my lane, I had to move," Geary recalled to the outlet. "As she passed me, I kinda saw her slumped over."

"It was almost like a movie," Lynch told ABC News. "It was so surreal. She just hit the guardrail and went airborne into the woods.

Following the collision, the two moms, along with another man, rushed to help, per WMUR.

According to ABC affiliate WCVB, Geary and Lynch had to pry the back door of the bus open in order to evacuate the children.

"We were scared," Lynch told WCVB. "We didn't know what we were going to see. All we heard were screaming kids and my heart went into my throat."

Added Geary to WMUR: "We didn't know if the bus was gonna tip over, blow up, so we were just trying as quickly as we could to get them off the bus."

The Plaistow Fire Department and Trinity Ambulance both eventually arrived at the scene, where they helped evacuate the driver and treat the kids, police said.

The children were evaluated at the scene but did not suffer any injuries, police said. They also noted that a bus company later sent another bus to take the students home.

As for the driver, she was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, ABC News and WMUR reported. Her bus was later towed from the woods, per WMUR.